ROBIT PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        11 JUNE 2020 AT 4.30 PM
                     
ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Robit Plc has on 10 June 2020 received a notification from Athanase Industrial Partner in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the total number of Robit shares owned by Athanase Industrial Partner decreased below five (5) percent of the shares of Robit Plc on 9 June 2020.

Total position of Athanase Industrial Partner subject to the notification:

  % of the shares and votes% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.80 % 4.80 %1 004 034
Position of previous notification (if applicable)6.35 % 6.35 % 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed and reached:

A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40001500161 004 034 4.80 % 
SUB-TOTAL A1 004 0344.80 %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting right and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

  Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
Athanase Industrial Partner0.0 %0.0 %0.0 %
Athanase Industrial Partners II KB3.66 %0.0 %3.66 %
Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II1.14 %0.0 %1.14 %

ROBIT PLC
Tommi Lehtonen

Further information:
Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO
+358 40 724 9143
tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

