ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 JUNE 2020 AT 4.30 PM



ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Robit Plc has on 10 June 2020 received a notification from Athanase Industrial Partner in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the total number of Robit shares owned by Athanase Industrial Partner decreased below five (5) percent of the shares of Robit Plc on 9 June 2020.

Total position of Athanase Industrial Partner subject to the notification:

% of the shares and votes % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.80 % 4.80 % 1 004 034 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.35 % 6.35 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed and reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000150016 1 004 034 4.80 % SUB-TOTAL A 1 004 034 4.80 %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting right and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Athanase Industrial Partner 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Athanase Industrial Partners II KB 3.66 % 0.0 % 3.66 % Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II 1.14 % 0.0 % 1.14 %

ROBIT PLC

Tommi Lehtonen

Further information:

Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO

+358 40 724 9143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com