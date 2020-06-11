OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) Holland has been recognized as 2019 Regional Carrier of the Year by CaseStack, provider of supply chain management services, including warehousing, transportation, and supply chain management software to consumer-packaged goods companies. CaseStack made the award based on outstanding customer service and a commitment to operational excellence.



“Being named Regional Carrier of the Year by CaseStack is a true testament to our commitment company-wide to providing an enhanced customer experience that meets if not exceeds their expectations,” said Jason Bergman, YRCW Chief Customer Officer and HNRY Logistics President.

CaseStack analyzed carriers’ performance based on efficiency, operational performance, on-time service, pricing, problem resolution, availability and overall quality.

“We’re proud to accept this honor from CaseStack,” said Jim Ferguson, Vice President – 3PL Channel Solutions. “I’m grateful to everyone at Holland – from drivers to dock workers, our sales team and employees across our offices – for it was their dedication and hard work that made this possible.”

Additionally, Holland earned the following awards in recognition of outstanding service in 2019:

Amazon Top LTL On-Time Performance Award

Total Quality Logistics Preferred LTL Carrier

ECHO Regional LTL Carrier’s Platinum Award

Regional Carrier of Year Schneider Logistics

Holland delivers the most next-day service lanes in the Central U.S., Southeast and Midwest and annually records one of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Learn more at YRCW.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

