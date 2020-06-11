Washington, D.C., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC, and one of its clients, have been recognized by three prestigious organizations for initiatives to help public sector employees build retirement security. For nearly 50 years, ICMA-RC has been dedicated to serving those who serve their communities and helping to meet the challenges plan sponsors and participants face in planning for retirement with solutions developed specifically for them.

Since 2014, ICMA-RC, in collaboration with their clients, have received more than 100 marketing and communications awards for client and participant communication programs, mobile and web applications, plan conversion, and participant education campaigns. The seven most recent awards, in categories that include video, experiential marketing, effective/integrated campaigns, writing, and branding are:

2020 Communicator Excellence Award for Individual-Online Video and Craft Categories-Writing for Audio for “We Are ICMA-RC” introductory video

for Individual-Online Video Craft Categories-Writing for Audio for “We Are ICMA-RC” introductory video 2020 Communicator Award of Distinction for Virginia Retirement System’s (VRS) Hybrid Retirement Plan Auto-Escalation campaign for Marketing Effectiveness/Integrated Campaign

for Virginia Retirement System’s (VRS) Hybrid Retirement Plan Auto-Escalation campaign for Marketing Effectiveness/Integrated Campaign 2020 Bronze Stevie Awards for the RealizeRetirement® Time Machine experiential marketing tour, and the “We’re ICMA-RC” video

for the RealizeRetirement® Time Machine experiential marketing tour, and the “We’re ICMA-RC” video 2020 Silver Telly Award for “ We're ICMA-RC” in the Branded Content: Branding category

for “ in the Branded Content: Branding category 2020 Bronze Telly Award for “RMDs: What, How, and When?” in the Branded Content: Education category

“We are proud to serve those who keep our communities running by helping them achieve their retirement goals,” said ICMA-RC Managing Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Alex Hannah. “We benchmark ourselves against both the financial services industry, and leading communicators, and are pleased to have been recognized for delivering such dynamic and results oriented content to help our clients.”

About the Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.

The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: GE Digital, Spotify, Condè Nast, Disney, Republica, Tinder, Majestyk, Fast Company, Upstatement, and many others.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards were created to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and business people worldwide. The Stevie Awards are considered the world's premier business awards and the competition is judged by leading figures in business worldwide.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, StudioDaily, Stash Magazine, Storyhunter, ProductionHub, VR/AR Association, The Wrap and Digiday.

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $53 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC's mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter.

Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org