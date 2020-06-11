Portland, OR, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global neutropenia treatment market generated $12.6billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $19.3billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing cases of leukemiaacross the globe and change in a shift toward usage of a biosimilar from branded drugs in cancer supportive treatment drive the growth of the global neutropenia treatment market. However, high cost of the treatment associated with neutropenia and stringent government regulations for product approvalshinder the market growth. On the other hand,surge in R&D activities for the development of new drugscreates new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The revenue generated from theonline pharmacies segment will be increased significantly as this distribution channel provides online information about the product and the option of home delivery of the medicines.

The doctors involved in the treatment of neutropenia are being redeployed to treat the COVID-19 patients due to which there will be a delay in the treatment of the patient affected byneutropenia.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global neutropenia treatment market based onmode of drug class, distribution channel, and region.

Based on drug class, the colony-stimulating factor segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting formore than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is alsoestimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly halfof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the online pharmacies segmentis expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North Americacontributed the highest share, accounting fornearly two-fifthsof the total market sharein 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include BeyondSpring, Amgen,Cellerant Therapeutics,Kyowa Kirin, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Pfizer,Partner Therapeutics,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

