New virtual fundraiser unveiled in support of type 1 diabetes research

TORONTO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 14th, the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community will take part in the JDRF House ParT1D for a Cure presented by Omnipod – Canada’s largest virtual house turning type one diabetes into type none. Despite the reality of physical distancing, this new, family-friendly virtual event will unite Canadians from coast to coast to get loud and raise critical funds for JDRF and its vital T1D research program.

The JDRF House ParT1D for a Cure will feature celebrities who live with T1D such as NHL player, Max Domi, and Canadian country superstar, George Canyon (view our full celebrity lineup at jdrfparty.ca ). It will be an exciting day filled with great entertainment, inspirational stories, research updates from the experts and much more. Participants will also be able to stream live their house party and share how they are helping to accelerate the pace of T1D research.

“Research can’t stop and during this period of uncertainty, it is heartening to see that we can rely on the power of community to support one other,” says Dave Prowten, President and CEO of JDRF Canada. “The JDRF House ParT1D for a Cure is a testament to the passion and resolve of a group of people who – even in these difficult times – remain inspired by a common goal: to create a world without T1D.”

The JDRF House ParT1D for a Cure will advance ground-breaking research that will make a positive difference in the lives of the more than 300,000 Canadians touched by T1D and their families. It is a movement that empowers people who refuse to be defined by their disease – a way the T1D community can come together to say: We are #MoreThanT1D.

Join the JDRF House ParT1D for a Cure on Sunday June 14th from 12-4pm EST at jdrfparty.ca .

About JDRF Canada



JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, governments, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout Canada and six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca .

