ATLANTA , June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio Solutions has expanded its relationship with Okta to offer Simeio’s industry-leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) as a Service for Okta’s Workforce Identity and Customer Identity customers. The use of a Managed Service Provider in IAM has been shown to improve security and system adoption. In addition to Simeio’s system integration capabilities, Okta customers can leverage Simeio’s Managed Services and Identity Intelligence Center capabilities. This provides customers with access to Simeio’s 24/7 global Security Operations Centers, 700+ IAM professionals, enhanced analytics, application onboarding, privileged account management, and risk intelligence capabilities for a comprehensive solution with service-level agreements.



“Given Simeio’s track record with Okta deployments and their experience providing Managed Identity Services for over 150 million identities, we feel they are a natural choice for customers looking for assistance managing their Okta environments and IAM processes,” said Patrick McCue, SVP of Worldwide Partners, Okta. “This is a simple way for Okta customers to realize the value from their investment beyond initial implementation.”

Okta users will enjoy Simeio’s simplified approach to managing identities and access privileges. Simeio operates IAM environments with a variety of legacy systems, on-premise solutions from multiple vendors, and cloud-based components to bring them under one common platform -- Simeio Identity Orchestrator. The cost-effectiveness of this solution allows for rapid application onboarding and accelerates migrations from legacy IAM tools.

“Simeio assisting to implement Okta helped address a key concern of our Digital Workspace initiative to address the stability of our legacy access management platform,” said the Director of Identity at a leading travel management company. “We wanted to quickly move to a modern platform and work with one solution provider who could plan, migrate, manage and secure. Simeio and Okta were able to migrate 73 apps from our legacy access management platform within 45 days with zero user impact. As a result, our customer experience was improved, while saving us time and significantly reducing our total cost.”

“We are thrilled to extend the Okta ecosystem and offer Okta’s customers with our best-in-class services,” said Ed Pascua, SVP, Partners at Simeio Solutions. “Customers often underestimate the necessary skills and effort required to successfully run and operate a platform like Okta. We are pleased to see Okta recognize this important need in the marketplace.”



About Simeio Solutions

Simeio Solutions provides the industry’s most complete Identity and Access Management solution delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. We protect over 150 million identities globally for enterprises, institutions, and government entities of all sizes. Our platform and services provide the following set of enterprise-grade security and identity capabilities: Access Management and Federation, Access Request, Directory Services, Identity Governance and Administration, Identity Management and Administration, Privileged Access Management, Security & Risk Intelligence, Data Security & Loss Prevention, and Cloud Security. Simeio IDaaS—which consists of Simeio Identity Orchestrator™ (IO), Simeio Identity Intelligence Center™ (IIC), and managed identity services—brings together best-in-class processes, professionals, and technologies focused entirely on management and protection of identities and related access controls. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with Security Operations Centers worldwide, Simeio provides services to Global 2000 companies across all industries, and government entities. For more information, please visit www.simeiosolutions.com .

