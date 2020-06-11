Pune, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inertial measurement unit market size is projected to reach USD 24.91 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period. Wide applicability of IMU sensors will be the key growth-driving factor for this market, according to the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, by Component (Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, and Magnetometers), By Technology (Mechanical Gyro, Ring Laser Gyro, Fiber Optics Gyro, MEMS and Others), By Platform (Airborne, Ground, Marine/Naval, and Space), By End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Marine/Naval, Automotive and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027”.

Inertial measurement units (IMUs) are a form of sensor technology that have the capability of calculating different parameters, including magnetic fields, angular rate, acceleration, direction, and speed, using three tools – magnetometer, gyroscope, and accelerometer. Owing to their enhanced capabilities, these devices are extensively used in military surveillance applications. For example, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are equipped with IMUs for accurate calculation of altitude and relative position of the vehicle. This technology is also utilized as a supplement to GPS devices on account of their navigational abilities. Thus, these advantages of IMUs in various applications bode well for the progress of this market.





Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/inertial-measurement-unit-market-101827







COVID-19 Impact on Inertial Measurement Unit Industry:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on this Market,

Please Visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/inertial-measurement-unit-market-101827







The report states that the market value stood at USD 17.34 billion in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

Exhaustive evaluation of the various market drivers and trends;

In-depth analysis of the challenges facing the market;

Precise computation of market values and figures;

Careful segmentation of the market; and

Comprehensive study of the competitive milieu and regional prospects of the market.



Market Driver

Availability of Advanced IMUs to Favor Market Growth

The utility of IMUs in military operations, especially in UAVs, has prompted companies in this domain to engineer advanced solutions pertaining to this technology. As a result, today, there is wide availability of next-gen IMUs in the market. For example, EMCORE’s Systron Donner Inertial provides solid-state micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) IMUs for drones to operate in the harshest weather conditions.

Similarly, France-based SBG Systems designs and supplies MEMS-driven inertial sensors for unmanned vehicles. The company’s Ellipse 2 Micro Series is its lightest and smallest IMU offering, designed to provide accurate positioning data for unmanned systems. Such advancements in inertial sensor technologies is expanding the scope and accelerating the IMU market growth in the process.

Regional Insights



North America to Lead the Charge; Asia-Pacific to Register Steady Growth



North America, with a market size of USD 6.70 billion in 2019, is poised to dominate the inertial measurement unit market share during the forecast period owing to the strong presence of IMU manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the US is the highest defense spender in the world and is known to use some of the most advanced weaponry and surveillance technologies. These factors provide the necessary fodder for the growth of this market in the region.

On the other hand, the market size in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand steadily on account of rising military spending in India and China. Other than this, the region is also experiencing surging usage of smartphones and other consumer electronics, which are the critical factors favoring market growth in the region.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/inertial-measurement-unit-market-101827



Competitive Landscape



Growing Investment in R&D by Companies to Intensify Competition

Development of IMUs requires innovation in engineering techniques and therefore, most players in this market are ramping up their R&D investment to enhance their innovation capabilities. This is also enabling them to strengthen their position in this market, diversify their portfolio, and expand globally.





List of key Players Covered in the Inertial Measurement Unit Market Report are:

Analog Devices Inc. (The U.S.)

General Electric Company (The U.S.)

Gladiator Technologies (The U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (The U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Safran (France)

Sensonor AS (Norway)

STMicroelectronics International N.V. (Switzerland)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Thales Group (France)

Trimble Navigation (The U.S.)

VectorNav Technologies. LLC (The U.S.)





Quick Buy - Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101827







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Contracts & Agreements, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID-19 on the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps Taken by the Industry/Government/Companies to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/inertial-measurement-unit-market-101827







Industry Developments:

January 2020: The Japanese electronics company, TDK Corporation, launched a family of inertial measurement units called InvenSense, featuring high performance and fault-tolerance capacities. Conceived for industrial applications, the novel offerings can measure three dimensions of rotation rate and three dimensions of linear acceleration.





The Japanese electronics company, TDK Corporation, launched a family of inertial measurement units called InvenSense, featuring high performance and fault-tolerance capacities. Conceived for industrial applications, the novel offerings can measure three dimensions of rotation rate and three dimensions of linear acceleration. September 2019: Honeywell International, the US-based conglomerate, released HGuide, the company’s new world-class, lightweight, and low-cost IMU. The product is designed to withstand any environmental condition and caters to several application areas, including transportation, UAVs, surveying and mapping, robotics, and agriculture.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, by Component (Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, and Others), By Technology (Ring Laser Gyro, Mechanical Gyro, Fiber Optics Gyro, MEMS and Others), By Platform (Airborne, Ground, Maritime, and Space), By End User (Commercial, and Defense), and Regional Forecast, 2020 - 2027

Antenna, Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Component (Antenna, Transducer, and Radome), By Technology (Radar, Communication and Sonar), By Application (Commercial, Defense, and Homeland Security), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Air Traffic Management & Consulting Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by System (Air Traffic Services, Airspace Management, Air traffic Flow Management, Aeronautical Information Management), By Component (Hardware, Software), By End Use(Commercial, Tactical), and Regional Forecast, 2020- 2027

Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Transit Checks, and Routine Checks), By Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military), By Platform (Traditional Line Maintenance, Digital Line Maintenance), By Service (Engine and APU Service, Component Replacement and Rigging Services, Aircraft On Ground Service, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Airport Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (International, and Domestic), By Application (Aeronautical Services, Non-Aeronautical Services), By Infrastructure Type (Greenfield Airport, Brownfield Airport), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Airport Security Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, by Security Type (Access Control, Cyber security, Perimeter Security, Screening, Surveillance, and Others), By System (Metal Detectors, Fiber Optic Perimeter Intrusion, Backscatter X-Ray Systems, Cabin Baggage Screening Systems, and Others), By Airport Model (Airport 2.0, Airport 3.0, and Airport 4.0), By Airport Class (Class A, Class B, and Class C), and Regional Forecast,2020- 2027

Aviation MRO Software Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution [Software (ERP Solution, Point Solution,) and Service (Deployment & Integration, Consulting], By Function [Maintenance Management (Line, Base, Engine), Operation Management (Training Safety & Quality Assurance), Business Management (Accounts, Finance, HR)], By Point of Sale (Subscription, Ownership), By Deployment Type, By End-Use and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Systems (Imaging System and Non-Imaging System), By Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), By Sensor Technology (Staring Sensor and Scanning Sensor), By Imaging Technology (Multispectral and Hyperspectral), By wavelength (Ultraviolet, Near Infrared, Short Wavelength Infrared), By Platform (Airborne, Land, and Marine/Naval), By End User (Commercial and Military), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



