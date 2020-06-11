Pune, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air traffic control market size is predicted to reach USD 9.45 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period. The growing cybersecurity threats in air traffic management will impel the adoption of ATC systems, which in turn, will boost the market growth. The modernization of airline fleet in different parts around the world will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Air Traffic Control Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, by Point of Sale (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Airspace (Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCC), Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), and Remote Tower (RT)), By Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Automation), By Airport Size (Small, Medium, and Large), and Regional Forecast, 2020- 2027” the market size stood at USD 8.90 billion in 2019





Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/air-traffic-control-atc-market-102957





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on majority of the businesses across the world. Accounting to the strict measures taken by governments of major countries, it has become increasingly difficult to carry out business operations. The report will include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global. It will also include the strategies that major companies are adopting to overcome the downfalls during this pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Air Traffic Control Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/air-traffic-control-atc-market-102957







What does the Market Report Offer?

The market report offers an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Market Driver:

Surge in Air Passenger Traffic to Promote ATC Employment

The development of cost-effective domestic flights by airlines to better serve the snowballing travelers will subsequently foster the growth of the market. The prospering aviation industry will create lucrative business openings for the market in the forthcoming years. The rising passenger preference for air travel will support the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing government funding for robust air transportation in the emerging nations will contribute positively to the growth of the market. According to the International Air Transport Association, an additional 44% of air passenger traffic is expected to come from China and India in the next ten years. The upgradation of existing ATC equipment systems to advanced automatic ATC systems with an aim to enhance the overall efficacy of flight travels and diminish ground-based accidents. This factor is likely to aid the air traffic control market growth in the foreseeable future. In addition, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) to increase operational efficiency and productivity in ATC systems will further encourage the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Well-known Companies to Augment Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 3.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies such as Raytheon Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and others. The increasing partnerships and acquisitions of key players can be another vital factor in boosting the market in North America. For instance, in April 2020, the merger between Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation to deliver advanced technologies to the airports and defense authorities. Europe is predicted to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to the growing investment in the modernization of conventional ATC systems with technologically advanced real-time ATC systems. The escalating focus on smart and green airports will accelerate the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising air passenger traffic at domestic airports and international airports in countries such as India and China.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/air-traffic-control-atc-market-102957







Key Development:

April 2019: Thales Group announced the acquisition of Gemalto, a leader in international digital security services. The new development of the company will strengthen the digital identity and security of Thales Group besides, improving its position in the industry.





List of the key companies operating in the Air Traffic Control Market are:

BAE Systems (The U.S.)

Cyrrus Limited (The U.K)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (The U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies (The U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

Thales Group (France)

Westminister Group Plc. (The U.K)





Quick Buy – Air Traffic Control Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102957







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Air Traffic Control Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Point of Sale Hardware Software Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Airspace Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCC) Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT) Remote Tower (RT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Communication Navigation Surveillance Automation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Airport Size Small Medium Large Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/air-traffic-control-atc-market-102957







Have a Look at Related Research Insight:





Antenna, Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Component (Antenna, Transducer, and Radome), By Technology (Radar, Communication and Sonar), By Application (Commercial, Defense, and Homeland Security), and Regional Forecast, 2020 - 2027



Air Traffic Management & Consulting Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by System (Air Traffic Services, Airspace Management, Air traffic Flow Management, Aeronautical Information Management), By Component (Hardware, Software), By End Use(Commercial, Tactical), and Regional Forecast, 2020- 2027



Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Transit Checks, and Routine Checks), By Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military), By Platform (Traditional Line Maintenance, Digital Line Maintenance), By Service (Engine and APU Service, Component Replacement and Rigging Services, Aircraft On Ground Service, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027



Airport Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (International, and Domestic), By Application (Aeronautical Services, Non-Aeronautical Services), By Infrastructure Type (Greenfield Airport, Brownfield Airport), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Passenger Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-User (Railway, Airport, Seaport), By Security Solution (Explosive Trace Detector, Access Control, Baggage Inspection System, Fire Safety and Detection System, Biometric System) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Smart Airport Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Hardware Systems, Data Management, Software Systems, and Others), Airport Model (Airport 2.0, Airport 3.0, and Airport 4.0), Airport Size (Small, Medium, and Large), Application (Airside, Landside, Terminal Side), Airport Operation (Aeronautical and Non-aeronautical), and Regional Forecasts, 2020- 2027



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/air-traffic-control-atc-market-10007

