PUNE, India, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Data Bridge Market Research the White Goods Market in developing regions is witnessing rapid adoption rate as the growing volume of disposable income of individuals in combination with rising levels of urbanization resulting in higher demands for consumer goods designed to invoke better comfort levels and ease for the consumers.



White goods are generally home and kitchen appliances used for various common tasks and purposes such as washing of clothes, heating & cooling, cleaning, in hospitality sectors, cooking and preservation of food and many more applications used widely in day-to-day life. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Whirlpool Corporation, Johnson Controls, IFB Industries, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Symphony Limited, Blue Star Limited, ARÇELİK A.Ş., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Haier Inc., Midea Group, Siemens, TCL Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, and The MiddleBy Corporation among others.

Global white goods market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The demand for these products has a high demand in today’s market scenario due to increased enhanced lifestyle of people and its use in day-to-day life applications. The white goods market has a wide range of products which can be used with strong technology attracting new customers and opening new sales channel.

Use of artificial intelligence in the production of smart homes is considered to be a boom for the white goods markets in the near future. All these types are used in various application including washing & drying of clothes in households and hospitals, cooking & preserving of various types of food and beverages, heating & cooling systems such as air conditioners, fans and coolers along with types of steam systems which prevents the wrinkles on fabrics and reduces the odour in them, stitching and others. The kitchen suites have certain advanced technological characteristics such as personal taste reflector, hiding the fingerprints and smudges and can be wiped easily due to the matte finished surface

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

LG Electronics

IFB Industries Limited

Johnson Controls

Whirlpool Corporation

SAMSUNG

Arçelik

Blue Star Limited

Symphony Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Godrej & Boyce

Electrolux

Hitachi, Ltd.

Haier lnc.

Midea Group

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Middleby Corporation

TCL

SHARP CORPORATION

Sears Brands, LLC

Miele & Cie. KG

Avanti Products

Daewoo Electronics

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

By Type (Cleaning Equipment, Preservation & Cooking Equipment, Heating & Cooling Equipment, Sewing Machines and Others),

In June 2018, The Middleby Corporation announced the acquisition of Ss Brewtech. The company is a provider of professional-grade brewing and beverage equipment. This will enhance the company’s portfolio due to developed exclusive technology acquired from the new company.

By End-User (Household, Drycleaners & Cleaning Agencies, Hospitality Industry, Hospitals & Clinics and Others),

In February 2019, Alliance Laundry Systems has signed an agreement to purchase Commercial & Coin Laundry Equipment Co. (CLEC). CLEC is one of the largest laundry equipment distributors. The acquisition will help the company to provide high level of service to the customers.

In April 2019, Godrej Appliances launched its unique lifestyle product, QUBE that has an advanced solid-state electronic cooling green technology built. With the launch of this product, the company becomes the first brand that has launched this revolutionary technology.

In February 2019, Samsung has launched the first signage products featuring the unmatched picture quality of QLED 8K at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 in Amsterdam. This would be beneficial for the company as it is the latest technologically upgraded digital signage would attract businesses as it has highest resolution with Artificial Intelligence (AI) upscaling technology.

In January 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation developed an autonomous platform that will enable networked smart appliances to utilize their sensors without using internet connection or cloud computing. The development enables all the appliances to collaborate with each other.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of White Goods Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the White Goods market 2019



Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the White Goods market 2019 Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc



Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the White Goods market



Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the White Goods market Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc



By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.



It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions. Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global White Goods market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile



Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global White Goods market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile Chapter 7: White Goods Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

