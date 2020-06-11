Press release

Paris La Défense, 11 June 2020

Albioma wins 2.9 MWp of solar projects in mainland France

Albioma has announced today that it won an aggregate capacity of 2.9 MWp in the government's call for tenders (CRE4) for "solar power plants on buildings with a capacity between 100 kWp and 8 MWp” in March 2020.

This capacity is spread over four projects, located in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur regions, where Albioma has been operating since December 2018, following the acquisition of Eneco France.

Construction of these projects will begin in 2020 with commissioning scheduled for 2021.

Next on the agenda: release of first-half 2020 results, on 27 July 2020 (post trading).

