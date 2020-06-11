Press Release
Paris, 11th June 2020
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payments, held today its Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting in Paris.
The shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. The main resolutions approved pertained to the following:
Bernard Bourigeaud, Chairman of the Board of Ingenico Group, stated: “I want to thank all the Ingenico Group shareholders for their support and their confidence in the leadership team. I also want to extend my thanks to the Board members for their commitment to growing Ingenico Group’s business.”
