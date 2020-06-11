

Press release

Composition of the Bureau for the 2020 General Meeting to be held behind closed doors

Paris, 11 June 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with applicable requirements1, MRM has informed its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting at 10am on 26 June 2020 will be held behind closed doors, with shareholders and other persons unable to attend either in person or by conference call or video call.

In order to put together the Bureau for the General Meeting, the Chief Executive Officer, acting under the delegation of the Board of Directors, has appointed Valérie Ohannessian and Gilles Castiel – both directors and shareholders of MRM – as scrutineers.

François de Varenne will chair the General Meeting in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Jacques Blanchard, Chief Executive Officer, will also be present. Marine Pattin, Chief Financial Officer, will be Secretary of the Bureau.

The presentation of the General Meeting will be available on the MRM website at 10am on 26 June 2020.

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 59.9% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000060196 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

For more information:

MRM

5, avenue Kléber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

France

T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00



relation_finances@mrminvest.com Isabelle Laurent, OPRG Financial

T +33 (0)1 53 32 61 51

M +33 (0)6 42 37 54 17

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr





Website: www.mrminvest.com









1 Order n°2020-321 of 25 March 2020 and decrees n°2020-548 of 11 May 2020 and n°2020-663 of 31 May 2020











