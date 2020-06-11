Saint-Herblain (France), June 11 2020 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”) confirms today, following its May 29th press release , that all of its preferred shares (VLAP – FR0011472943) have been repurchased at their nominal value of one euro cent per share and canceled, in accordance with Section 13.3 of the Company’s Articles.

In addition, Valneva specifies that these shares have been delisted from Euronext Paris and that the Company’s share capital is now €13,642,040.55.

Valneva’s ordinary shares (VLA – FR0004056851) remain unchanged. They will continue to be traded on Euronext Paris.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention against diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. Valneva has various vaccines in development including unique vaccines against Lyme disease and chikungunya. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with over 500 employees. For more information visit www.valneva.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

