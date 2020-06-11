New York, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiplying Good, announced today that it will now host the 2020 Jefferson Awards on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The event will take place entirely online.

Presented as a one-hour streaming video, the awards will be an opportunity to see a collection of inspiring stories that celebrate unparalleled service to others. It will also include special recognition of One in a Million awards campaign winners who've had a positive impact through service in the face of crises.

"The Jefferson Awards celebrates extraordinary service to others performed by youth, unsung heroes from around the country, and national figures," said Hillary Schafer, CEO of Multiplying Good. "We're thrilled to continue this 48-year old tradition despite being unable to gather physically. We will bring together the incredible spirit of those who have proven that service to others is a salve for everything that seeks to divide us."

Multiplying Good will present Jefferson Awards in a variety of categories. Actress and activist, Kristen Bell will receive the S. Roger Horchow Award for Outstanding Public Service by a Private Citizen. "I am honored to receive this award from Multiplying Good because I always feel my best when I am of service to others," said Bell. "It gives me a true sense of purpose and reminds me of how connected we all are."

Youth Villages CEO Patrick Lawler will receive the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting the Disadvantaged. "Hundreds of thousands of children come into our child welfare systems each year, often because of poverty, parental substance abuse, or other overwhelming life circumstances," Lawler explained. "By strengthening and restoring families, we can give them the best chance for success, and I'm hopeful this award will shine a light on the most effective solutions."

Multiplying Good will present the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service by a Corporation to humanitarian clothing brand TOMS. "At TOMS, we believe in a better tomorrow. And creating a better tomorrow means much more than shoes. To us, it means we are supporting our partners and the incredible work they do," said Amy Smith, TOMS Chief Strategy and Impact Officer. "These partners are the true heroes who are on the ground, and we are honored to work with them to help create meaningful change."

Multiplying Good will also present Jefferson Awards to its program participants who have demonstrated a high level of impact through service. Winning youth teams from the Students In Action service leadership program will receive the Ambassador, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Jefferson Awards. Two employees whose employers participate in the Recognition Champions program will receive the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service by an Employee. Through the Media Partner program, dozens of individuals have been chosen to represent their local media outlets during the awards. Five of them will receive the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefitting Local Communities.

“Our programs help individuals discover just how much they can do to make their world a better place,” explained Kelly Woolf, Chief Impact Officer at Multiplying Good. “By recognizing those individuals with Jefferson Awards, we encourage them to do even more and inspire others to get involved through service.

The Jefferson Awards is the nation’s largest and longest-running awards ceremony honoring public service. The Awards are hosted twice a year. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Washington DC.

About Multiplying Good

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that uses service to others and recognition as tools to unleash potential, inspire individuals, and transform lives. It has offices in 11 communities across the country, delivering on-the-ground impact where it is needed most. Founded in 1972 by Sam Beard, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and Senator Robert Taft, Jr., the organization has recognized the extraordinary public service of thousands with its Jefferson Award. Additionally, Multiplying Good fuels personal growth and leadership development through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition. To learn more, visit MultiplyingGood.org or follow Multiplying Good on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Attachments

Dinean Robinson Multiplying Good (862) 235-0601 Drobinson@multiplyinggood.org