NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Fashion & Lifestyle Fairs (LF&LF), the leading producer of fashion trade events in the men’s and women’s apparel and lifestyle markets, announces the launch of its first digital trade show with its women’s trade show Cabana. Cabana, the premier trade destination for resort and travel lifestyle brands, has partnered exclusively with JOOR, the world’s industry-standard wholesale platform, to launch the first US-based virtual marketplace allowing brands and retailers to transact directly online. The marketplace will be built on JOOR Passport, which centralizes the trade show experience by creating a one-stop shop for users. It will launch July 20 in lieu of Cabana’s Miami-based trade show.



“Cabana is committed to supporting the fashion industry. We knew we had to move quickly in order to provide our community with meaningful channels for business, both now and into the future,” said Cabana co-founder Janet Wong. “Bringing the show onto JOOR ensures that we can provide a solution allowing for seamless end-to-end transactions for all parties involved, while keeping the spirit of discovery alive and well.”

In considering the specific needs of the community, which is comprised of brands who are crucial to growth and innovation in the resort and travel lifestyle market, LF&LF prioritized selecting a technology partner who mirrors Cabana’s dedication to quality and tight curation. While nothing can fully replace the physicality and genuine connections of shows, LF&LF recognized the need for digitization in the fashion industry, and decided to move in a direction that ultimately benefits the core audience.

Cabana’s global fashion community, along with JOOR’s network of over 200,000 curated fashion retailers, will reimagine the traditional trade show format into a user-friendly virtual environment. JOOR Passport centralizes the event experience by creating a one-stop-shop for users. It offers one place to upload data, one website to visit, one app to download, and one comprehensive experience. In Cabana’s virtual marketplace, brands and retailers will interact via virtual showrooms featuring 360 degree imagery and be able to place and manage orders, schedule virtual appointments, and optimize performance and growth through data insights. Brands will also have the ability to highlight their brand stories for retail buyers to discover.

“JOOR continues our mission to bring the industry together into one digital ecosystem and is thrilled to add LF&LF shows, including Cabana, to the roster of summer and fall events that we will exclusively power,” said Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. “Our industry can thrive like any other connected community with a common goal if we work together to break down silos instead of creating them. With JOOR Passport, an inclusive and collaborative trade show platform, we are enabling the show to go on for brands and retailers, during the current travel restrictions and beyond.”

“As a platform that facilitates commerce between brands and retail, we feel the responsibility to create solutions to help support the brands and community we serve during times when business is uncertain. LF&LF will continue to dedicate its efforts to helping our brands in any way we can while ideating solutions to better our industry for the future,” said Liberty Fairs co-founder Sharifa Murdock.

Cabana, along with LF&LF trade show properties Capsule and Liberty Fairs, will continue to schedule physical trade shows while monitoring events best practices. When in-person shows resume, LF&LF and JOOR will take an omnichannel approach to continue the digital element. The next editions are currently scheduled for September 21-23, 2020 in New York. Liberty Fairs, the contemporary menswear show, will also host its first Virtual Marketplace in early August 2020.

ABOUT LF&LF Liberty Fashion & Lifestyle Fairs is the leading producer of fashion trade events in the men’s and women’s apparel and lifestyle markets. LF&LF encompasses Liberty Fairs, Cabana and Capsule shows – the ultimate curation of forward-thinking brands within an intimate and collaborative environment. LF&LF showcases in New York, Miami and Las Vegas to serve thousands of retailers globally and the industry as a whole. For more information, visit www.libertyfairs.com.

ABOUT CABANA Cabana is the premier trade destination for the latest resort and travel lifestyle brands, connecting brands, retailers, and industry trendsetters who are inspired by a sense of discovery. With over 400 brands globally, Cabana takes place triannually in New York and Miami and features categories spanning resortwear, RTW, swimwear, accessories, lingerie, jewelry, activewear, and footwear. We are committed to quality and innovation in the fashion resort and travel lifestyle market. Cabana is headquartered in New York City and is a part of the LF&LF family. For more information, visit www.cabanashow.com.

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s industry-standard wholesale platform for fashion, that transacts over $1.5Bn in GMV every month. More than 8,600 brands and over 200,000 curated fashion retailers across 144 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR provides an ecosystem that combines dynamic virtual showrooms with collaborative tools including JOOR Passport, which centralizes the trade show experience across multiple fashion events. JOOR users have greater flexibility, visibility, performance and insights into their business. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo. For more information visit: JOOR.com.

