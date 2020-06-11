CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shaw Charity Classic, with the support of the PGA TOUR Champions, has decided to cancel the 2020 edition of the award-winning professional golf event scheduled for August 24-30, 2020, at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.



With the direction of provincial medical and government leaders and international travel restrictions, the official decision comes after the City of Calgary cancelled all event permits through to August 31, 2020, in an effort to minimize the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Over the past few weeks, we have had extensive meetings with all of our key stakeholders including the PGA TOUR, along with our generous corporate partners and vendors. We’ve determined that, after weighing all options, it was best to press pause and focus on bringing golf fans back together in 2021,” said Sean Van Kesteren, executive director, Shaw Charity Classic.

“Community is at the heart of the Shaw Charity Classic. Our mission with this event has always been to make a positive impact on Alberta’s youth, and we will remain committed to doing that throughout the summer.”

Title sponsor Shaw Communications announced its commitment to continue supporting the kids and youth who depend on the tournament by contributing $1 million to match community donations through the Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink program.

“The real winners of the Shaw Charity Classic have always been the hundreds of thousands of kids and youth across Alberta who rely on charitable organizations for support in areas such as food security, healthcare, mental wellness, and much more,” said Brad Shaw, Executive Chair and CEO, Shaw Communications. “Charity has always been at the heart of this tournament, and this year it is even more important. While we are unable to physically come together this year, we are absolutely committed to working with the community and our amazing partners to continue the Shaw Charity Classic’s incredible legacy of giving.”

The Patron group behind bringing many of golf’s biggest stars to Calgary over the last seven years already donated $100,000 in April to be split among four local organizations (Mustard Seed, Calgary Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and Inn from the Cold) supporting the city’s pandemic relief efforts.

Since its inception in 2013, the lone PGA TOUR Champions event in Canada has raised more than $48 million for 213 youth-based charities across the province through its Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink program.

With more than 200 Alberta kids’ charities benefitting, Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink will continue to match donations through 2020.

Ticket Refund/Donation Process

All spectators who have purchased their tickets through Showpass will be contacted by the Shaw Charity Classic team in the coming weeks where they will be presented with the option to receive a full refund of their purchase, or donate their ticket costs to a charity within the Birdies for Kids program.

The eighth instalment of the Shaw Charity Classic will now take place, August 11-15, 2021, at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary.

About the Shaw Charity Classic

The Shaw Charity Classic will host some of the greatest names in the game of golf in Calgary at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, August 11-15, 2021. The field, which will consist of 78 stars on the PGA TOUR Champions, will compete for US $2.35 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. The winner will receive US $352,500. The annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group including Tournament Chairman – Jim Riddell, Allan Markin, Keith MacPhail, Guy Turcotte, Gary Peddle, Mike Culbert and PGA Tour Professional – Stephen Ames, along with title sponsor, Shaw Communications, the Shaw Charity Classic won the prestigious President’s Award as the top event on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2017, 2015 and 2014. The Tournament has raised more than $48 million in its first seven years, with a PGA TOUR Champions record-setting donation of $14,071,188 raised in 2019 that was distributed amongst 200 youth-based charities in Alberta. For more information on the event, please visit www.shawcharityclassic.com. Follow the Shaw Charity Classic at facebook.com/shawcharityclassic and on Twitter @shawclassic.

