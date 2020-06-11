As mentioned in company announcement no. 16/2020 earlier today, final closing has been made about the purchase of AISM Srl.



According to the transfer agreement, the shares in AISM Srl. must be paid partly with 1,198,500 shares of DKK 10 in FirstFarms A/S, partly with a receivable corresponding to the value of 50,000 shares of DKK 10, paid under the agreement, if the conditions for this are fulfilled.

In this connection, new shares in FirstFarms A/S are issued, thus issuing 1,198,500 shares of DKK 10, corresponding to a capital increase of DKK 11,985,000. The shares are issued at price 60.

The new shares are issued to AIC A/S, which is closely related to board member Bendt Wedell, as Bendt Wedell owns 100 percent of Wefri A/S, who owns 52 percent of AIC A/S.

As a result of this share issuance, Bent Wedell will indirectly get ownership of 623,220 shares of DKK 10.

