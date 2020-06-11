New York, NY, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its mission to share and collect New York’s stories, the Museum of the City of New York is honoring “Champions & Change Makers” who are making a difference during the COVID-19 crisis. After receiving nominations for individuals around the city, select honorees will be presented with Gotham Icon Awards at a virtual ceremony on June 17, 2020. Additional change makers will be featured online and may be featured on site at the Museum once it reopens.
“New Yorkers across all five boroughs and of every stripe are going above and beyond during this challenging time. Our resilience and our commitment to each other and our communities are critical to ensuring that our city weathers this crisis together and emerges even stronger,” said Whitney Donhauser, Ronay Menschel Director and President of the Museum of the City of New York. “We are dedicated to honoring the heroes of this moment, as well as the stories of people who have made a difference throughout our city’s history.
Details
What: MCNY’s Champions & Change Makers Virtual Award Ceremony
When: June 17 at 6pm-7pm ET
Where: MCNY’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/museumofcityny
Tickets: Free with registration
Who:
