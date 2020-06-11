: HYDRATE is an all-natural essential hydration mix designed to fuel and replenish before, during, after workouts, and for everyday hydration.

INFINIT Nutrition, the original custom-sports fuel company, developed :HYDRATE Essential Hydration, a low-sugar, electrolyte drink mix, which is available in the United States.

BOCA RATON, FL, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dehydration is dangerous for athletes, weekend warriors, and fitness enthusiasts. It is harmful to anyone, young and old.

This is why INFINIT Nutrition, the original custom-sports fuel company, developed :HYDRATE Essential Hydration, a low-sugar, electrolyte drink mix.

“We know people can get dehydrated before, during, and after exercise,” said Michael Folan, founder and CEO of INFINIT. “ Dehydration is a serious health risk when working out, especially during the summer with temperatures reaching 90 to 100 degrees. If you are not careful, you risk having heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.”

When developing :HYDRATE, Folan said INFINIT’S team of sports nutritionists and professional athletes first field-tested the new product.

“The nutritionists and athletes drank :HYDRATE before, during, and after workouts for hydration and electrolyte replenishment,” Folan said, adding that :HYDRATE is also perfect for staying hydrated throughout the day.

“We developed :HYDRATE as the perfect solution for rehydrating the body efficiently and replenishing the minerals lost through sweat, which plain water will not do,” he said. “:HYDRATE is naturally isotonic, which makes it easy to digest and rapidly absorbed by the body.”

:HYDRATE contains an exclusive blend of natural sea salt, sodium citrate, potassium, magnesium, calcium — The perfect combination of essential electrolytes specifically designed to prevent cramps and keep the body’s pH level balanced.

“We use 100 percent, all-natural ingredients with no artificial flavors, sweeteners, colors, or dyes,” Folan said. “:HYDRATE has less than 10 grams of pure cane sugar per serving.”

What also makes :HYDRATE unique is the inclusion of fatigue-fighting beta-alanine, which research suggests may improve exercise performance and capacity.

INFINIT Nutrition offers strawberry lemonade :HYDRATE in three varieties:

Free from beta-alanine and caffeine, which makes it more appropriate for daily hydration

Contains beta-alanine (2g/serving) but caffeine-free

Contains both beta-alanine (2g/serving) and caffeine (125mg/serving)

:HYDRATE comes in a 30-serving bag, but INFINIT recently introduced two-serving to-go packs.

For more information or to purchase :HYDRATE, visit INFINIT Nutrition’s website .

About INFINIT Nutrition

INFINIT Nutrition was started 15 years ago by a group of guys that were multiple IRONMAN Kona finishers and has operated primarily as an endurance hydration and fueling company since its founding.

INFINIT Performance Nutrition specializes in providing customizable nutrition-solutions that naturally maximize the performance of athletes worldwide. INFINIT’s unique, customizable system gives athletes the ability to design their own sports fuel formulas, made with all-natural ingredients, to their exact specifications. Developed with the patented Osmo-FIT™ system, INFINIT developed its products and formulas to be isotonic and easy to digest, even in grueling conditions.

For more information about INFINIT Nutrition, visit infinitnutrition.com or on social media @theinfinitloop .

