CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softrock Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: SFT) ("Softrock" or the "Company") announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it intends to issue 5,000,000 common shares to certain of its directors and officers and a spouse of a director at a deemed price of $0.01 per share in satisfaction of $50,000 owed to such persons pursuant to debentures of the Company that are due to mature on June 15, 2020. Softrock believes that repaying the debt with common shares rather than cash will assist it in maintaining its capital resources and liquidity.



