TAMPA, FL, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, has launched a suite of solutions available through its Casino Essentials brand to help casinos reopen safely, efficiently, and effectively.

In addition to Casino Essentials’ Learning Management System, the gaming industry now has the resources to get back to business with a suite of solutions built to help casinos move forward with sanitation checklists (Vector Check It), exposure tracking (Vector EHS Management), and workforce scheduling (Vector Scheduling).

“As a training and operations solution for casinos, Vector Solutions, through our Casino Essentials brand, is committed to supporting our partners in the gaming industry as they look to safely reopen and transition their employees back to work,” said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President of Vector Solutions. “During these challenging times, we’re excited to deliver new solutions that help keep personnel safe and more effective as casinos reopen across the country. From training and employee scheduling, to sanitation checklists and exposure tracking, we’re here to help with world-class software.”

With Vector Check It, casinos can provide leadership in each department the ability to streamline new sanitation checks and provide a property-wide overview of the sanitation status throughout the day. From Tables to Slot Machines to Cashier Windows to Ticketing Kiosks, Vector Check It can assist in managing and tracking custom sanitation needs throughout the casino.

With Vector EHS Management, casinos can stay ahead of incidents and keep their personnel safe. Using the mobile application, casino managers can record and track incidents in which an employee has been exposed to COVID-19 while on the job, and easily conduct comprehensive incident investigations.

Vector Scheduling allows casino managers to easily schedule employees online, from anywhere, using a cloud-hosted, intelligent, rules-based platform that allows administrators to fill shifts in an automated, fair, and equitable fashion. Managers can alert all employees that match shift qualification – quickly – and watch in real-time as employees respond to the system, turning a daunting task into a simple endeavor.

To learn more about any of the Casino Essentials’ solutions, visit or request a one-on-one demo at https://www.casinoessentials.com/four-solutions/

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, ID, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches more than 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About Casino Essentials

Casino Essentials, a Vector Solutions brand, is the leading SaaS provider of Title 31 & AML (anti-money laundering) compliance training and eLearning solutions for the Gaming Industry. Through its online course library of over 150 titles, a powerful LMS platform, AML certification, and educational conferences, Casino Essentials helps clients meet federal mandates that require casinos to report certain currency transactions to help uncover money laundering activities and other financial crimes. Its easy-to-use LMS allows clients to train, test, and track staff education in one integrated solution. All courses are customized to meet casino compliance requirements and regularly updated to meet Federal regulations. For more information, please visit www.CasinoEssentials.com.

