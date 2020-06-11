It was, by mistake, announced in company announcement no. 17/2020, that the shares are issued at price 60. They are issued at price 61.40, corresponding to the closing price on 10 June 2020.











Best regards

FirstFarms A/S





For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.





About FirstFarms :

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company, which purchases and operation agriculture in Eastern Europe. We develop the individual farms to modern businesses that deliver milk, meat and grains of the highest quality to the local food processing companies. FirstFarms contributes to, and approves, the development towards a more sustainable agriculture.

Attachment