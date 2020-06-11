IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses begin to re-open across the nation, the spa and massage industries are looking for new ways to bring alternative offerings to their guests. Hyperice , a recovery and performance technology brand which specializes in vibration, compression, and percussion devices, is dedicated to revolutionizing the spa experience to meet new sanitation standards.



Pairing Hyperice’s award-winning percussion technology with recently-acquired NormaTec ’s dynamic pneumatic compression technology, creates an all-encompassing touch-free massage. Hyperice devices are used in three custom treatments to create a contactless experience that relaxes, revives, and recovers guests, while carefully preserving the spirit and serenity of traditional treatment methods.

“Our spa and hospitality team has been working around the clock to develop innovative services that are safe, relaxing and effective in this environment,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “The feedback from our partners has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are delighted that Four Seasons Resorts and Hotels, a globally-respected brand representing luxury and innovation, is one of the first adopters of the Contactless Treatment.”

Visionaries in wellness and travel, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts are planning to launch the new Hyperice Contactless Treatments across several of its spas, and with the upcoming Global Wellness Day celebrated on June 13, 2020, many Four Seasons properties will be offering their guests a first look at these new services.

“I am excited to partner with Hyperice on the launch of the Contactless Spa Treatment Menu, for our Four Seasons spa guests in the Americas to enjoy massage treatments and other healing modalities,” said Michael Newcombe, Vice President of Spas for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

The new contactless treatments include the Hypervolt percussion massage device, NormaTec PULSE PRO 2.0 Leg Recovery System , and the Venom heat vibration wrap from the Hyperice technology lines. Suggested level settings within the treatment guidelines can always be adjusted based on clients’ needs or preferences.

Available as an enhancement or standalone treatment, each session is fully customizable.

Treatments include:

Relax: Features a gentle full body percussion massage sweep followed by an extensive circulatory flush to reduce inflammation and complete renewal.

Hyperice is also offering sanitation protocols and suggested guidelines to properly clean the equipment before and after use. In addition, spas and hotels should review state and local guidelines.

For more information visit: https://mailchi.mp/hyperice.com/contactless-massage-treatments-and-protocols-for-spa-industry

Sales contact:

Paige Costello

Sales and Business Development, Spa & Hospitality

pcostello@hyperice.com

(949)-973-3430

Media contact:

Brittany Zoet

Uproar PR for Hyperice

bzoet@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x246

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c889b40e-f6ba-43bd-87a0-3aa1e71a85de