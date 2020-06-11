St. Louis, MO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group, an Associa® company, recently announced Jennifer Block as the new business development manager.

Ms. Block joins the Associa team with 25 years of experience in the community association industry, with expertise in business partner management, operations, and business development. She brings with her demonstrated skills in customer service, sales, team building, account management, and contract negotiations. As the new business development manager, Ms. Block will focus on building client relationships and maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth.

Ms. Block has served on the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Heartland Chapter board of directors for over four years and served as president in 2018. She was recognized as the CAI Heartland Business Partner of the Year in 2016 and has earned her CAI Educated Business Partner Distinction (EBP).

“Jennifer has a demonstrated history of success in our industry and strong management skills that will make her a valuable member of our team,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “With her addition to the team, Smith Management will continue to expand our community reach and client retention efforts. We are excited to see where Jennifer’s guidance takes our branch in the future.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.



