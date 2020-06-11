Potsdam, NY, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In solidarity with the nation’s colleges and universities coming together to bring our support for the Black community, Clarkson University has established the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to invest in a new generation of young Black Americans poised and ready to lead our nation both professionally and in demanding racial justice and endeavoring to make a positive impact on the world.

Responding to the challenge to establish such a fund issued by President Scott Hagan of North Central University during Floyd’s memorial service held on his campus in downtown Minneapolis this past week; Clarkson Board Chair Thomas L. Kassouf ’74 and his wife, Lynn T. Kassouf ’76, have endowed the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship. Their endowment gift, in partnership with the University, will provide a tuition-free scholarship to an incoming student starting this Fall, renewable over four years.

“Inspired by the honest dialogue and listening forums taking place within our University community on the injustices that many in our Black community face all too often, Tom and Lynn Kassouf came forward without hesitation to make a clear statement to our community. Their humanity and generosity compel us to accelerate an agenda for permanent change,” said President Tony Collins. “We will address racism by examining ourselves, our community taking action and holding ourselves accountable.”

Students interested in applying for the Floyd Memorial Scholarship may contact the Clarkson Admissions office for more details, admissions@clarkson.edu, 1-800-527-6577.

Community members who want to make a donation to grow the endowment fund for the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund should contact Matt Draper, VP of Development and Alumni Relations at mdraper@clarkson.edu.

Tom and Lynn Kassouf have been active volunteers in the University and alumni community for many years. Tom retired in 2019 as Senior Vice President of Snap-on Inc. and President of Snap-on Tools Group. A trustee since 2014, this past fall he was elected as the twenty-third board leader since Clarkson was founded in 1896. Lynn, a retired high school math teacher, was among the former players in the storied Golden Knight women’s ice hockey program and an integral supporter of the student-athletes who followed her who now have won three national championships since moving to DI status. The Kassouf’s reside in Port Washington, WI.

Members of the greater Clarkson community of alumni and friends who want to further support University activities that advance diversity and inclusion should reach out to the Chief Inclusion Office, diversity@clarkson.edu.

Clarkson endorsed yesterday’s #ShutDownSTEM and #ShutDownAcademia to encourage community members to spend time identifying meaningful ways we can ignite positive change to end racism in our communities and in society. These are all part of active community forums taking place with our alumni and campus members. We believe by embracing diversity and inclusion we can lead in creative and innovative ways.

