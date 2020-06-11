WOODLANDS, Singapore, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokenization is the process of protecting sensitive data by replacing it with an algorithmically generated number called a token. Tokenization is commonly used to protect sensitive information and prevent credit card fraud the real bank account number is held safe in a secure token vault.
The research report assesses the ongoing as well as future performance of the Tokenization Market, in addition to brand-new trends in the market. By understanding client’s requirements precisely and following them firmly, this Tokenization market research report has been structured. In this report, a methodical SWOT analysis & investment analysis is performed which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. The Tokenization report provides CAGR 22.45% values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. Market definition included in the report provides the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market.
Market Analysis: Global Tokenization Market:
“According to Data Bridge Market Research, global tokenization market is set to witness healthy CAGR of 22.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026”
Tokenization is the method of replacing complex data with distinctive symbols of authentication that maintain all the relevant data without compromising their safety. They are specifically intended to prevent unauthorized access to the significant data and information. They are widely used in businesses and so they can enhance credit card safety and e-commerce activities while reducing the cost and risk of adherence with industry and government norms.
As compared to the conventional methods in which the credit or debits pins and number were stored in databases and were transferred via networks; tokenization make sure that hacker doesn’t get access to the cardholders sensitive information. This technology is widely used in different industries such as healthcare, IT and Telecom, government, banking, financial services and other.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Tokenization Market are First Data Corporation, Gemalto, Fiserv, Inc, Micro Focus, Symantec Corporation, Thales eSecurity, WEX Inc., CipherCloud, Futurex, OpenText Corp., Worldpay, Protegrity USA, Inc., TokenEx, Bluefin Payment Systems, Sequent Software Inc, Discover Bank, Carta Worldwide, Ingenico Group., Verifone., Mastercard., Merchant Link, Rambus.com.
Tokenization Market: By Component
Tokenization Market: By Application Area
Tokenization Market: By Tokenization Technique
Tokenization Market: By Deployment Mode
Tokenization Market: By Organization Size
Tokenization Market: By Vertical
Market Dynamics:
Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.
Key Developments in the Market:
