Grand Lido Negril will reopen its doors to guests on July 15, 2020, along with four other Blue Diamond Resorts properties in Mexico and Jamaica.

Grand Lido Negril will reopen its doors to guests on July 15, 2020, along with four other Blue Diamond Resorts properties in Mexico and Jamaica.

Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa and Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun are among the five Blue Diamond Properties that will reopen their doors on July 15, 2020.

Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa and Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun are among the five Blue Diamond Properties that will reopen their doors on July 15, 2020.

Royalton Negril Resort & Spa and Hideaway at Royalton Negril are among the five Blue Diamond Resorts properties that will reopen on July 15, 2020.

Royalton Negril Resort & Spa and Hideaway at Royalton Negril are among the five Blue Diamond Resorts properties that will reopen on July 15, 2020.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts announces its plans to reopen five of its luxury resorts after a three-month temporary closure. On July 15, 2020, Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, Royalton Negril Resort & Spa, Hideaway at Royalton Negril and Grand Lido Negril will resume their operations following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local Ministries of Health.



As the Caribbean’s fastest-growing resort management group, Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to welcome back discerning guests in two of its highly sought-after beach destinations for a family-friendly vacation or adults-only getaway. To help safeguard both guests and employees, Blue Diamond Resorts has implemented new Safety-Assured Vacations protocols, including physical distancing guidelines, advanced dining safety, increased staff training and the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), a 360º Clean Approach of all resort common areas and Diamond Clean Guest Rooms where every touchpoint is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

“As we begin to reopen our award-winning resorts in Cancun and Negril, we are committed to providing the All-In Luxury™ experience that our valued guests have come to know and love, with their safety being the utmost priority,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resorts at Sunwing Travel Group. “With advanced safety protocols and superior cleaning measures, guests will be able to relax in paradise and rediscover the wonders of our host locales.”

Book your next All-In Luxury™ vacation by August 31st and take advantage of our Welcome Back Offer with prices starting at $2,058 per couple, up to 2 Kids Stay Free deals in our family resorts, Flexible Booking Policy and more*. To book a luxurious vacation to Royalton Riviera Cancun, Royalton Negril, Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun or Hideaway at Royalton Negril, visit our website or contact your preferred travel agent or tour operator today.

*For full offer details visit: https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton/offers/welcome-back-offer

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 47 properties, exceeding 15,500 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish All Exclusive™ CHIC by Royalton . In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring on-site splash parks and a popular kids club with famous themed characters, Toopy & Binoo™, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique Resorts , a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com .

For additional information, please contact:

Media Relations

media@bluediamondresorts.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e17af44-c6a4-48ad-92ff-fedf7f6de04b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3db8ac8-9da3-4959-a18e-b715921ce724

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/679f80a5-979c-45a1-952c-092b528618a6