SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 7,108,796 shares of its common stock, which included 927,324 shares that were issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $28.31 per share. Aggregate gross proceeds from this offering, including exercise of the option, were approximately $201.3 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. Fate Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials and nonclinical studies, the manufacture of its clinical product candidates, the expansion of its cGMP compliant manufacturing operations, including the construction, commissioning and qualification of its new facility, the conduct of preclinical research and development, and for general corporate purposes.



Subject to the expiration or early termination of applicable waiting periods relating to certain antitrust filings under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, the Company also expects to sell to Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC, Inc. in a private placement, 1,766,160 shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $50.0 million, at a price per share equal to the price to the public in the underwritten public offering.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink, Barclays and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Mizuho Securities acted as lead manager for the offering, and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-manager for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Fate Therapeutics pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228513) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC with a filing date of June 10, 2020 and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities offered may also be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com or by telephone at (877) 547-6340; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6218 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology product candidates include natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell cancer immunotherapies, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). The Company’s immuno-regulatory product candidates include ProTmune™, a pharmacologically modulated, donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease, and a myeloid-derived suppressor cell immunotherapy for promoting immune tolerance in patients with immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Fate Therapeutics’ intended use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions, as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in Fate Therapeutics’ business, including those described in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks facing Fate Therapeutics can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Fate Therapeutics’ periodic reports, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and in the final prospectus supplement related to the offering filed with the SEC with a filing date of June 10, 2020, each available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

