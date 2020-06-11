Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), June 11, 2020 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announced that the June 11, 2020 Shareholders Meeting failed to obtain the required quorum to validly deliberate and that a new Shareholders Meeting to vote on the same agenda would be convened as soon as possible. The quorum on first convening amounted to 18.08%.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Shareholders Meeting to be held upon second convening will be held virtually, at the Company’s headquarters at Parc Eurasanté, 885 avenue Eugène Avinée, Loos, 59120 France, meaning without the physical presence of shareholders and others who are usually entitled to attend.

The convening notice, including the agenda and participation and voting instructions for the new Shareholders Meeting will be published as soon as possible in the French Legal Announcements Bulletin (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires).

In accordance with articles R.225-77 and R.225-79 of the French Commercial Code, proxy forms sent to the Company, electronic votes and voting powers given to the shareholders meeting on first convening remain valid for the second Shareholders Meeting called to vote on the same agenda, as long as the shares voted remain in the respective shareholders’ accounts.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT commented: “We thank all the shareholders who have already voted, because at this stage and based on these votes, which remain subject to the official voting results of the meeting on second convening, all of the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors have received broad support.”

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases where there are considerable unmet medical needs, corresponding to a lack of approved treatments. GENFIT is a leader in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Its most advanced drug candidate, elafibranor, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (“RESOLVE-IT”) as a potential treatment for NASH and GENFIT plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of elafibranor in patients with PBC. As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with NASH, the Company is also developing a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology, NIS4™, to enable non-invasive identification of patients with NASH and significant fibrosis. With facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA, the Company has approximately 200 employees. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to GENFIT, including statements regarding the reconvening of our shareholders meeting and the voting results. The use of certain words, including "believe," "potential," "expect" and "will" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements.

