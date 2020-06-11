PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), the trend-right, high-quality extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, today announced that Ken Bull, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2020 Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:15 am ET.
The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live at http://investor.fivebelow.com/. An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event. The slides accompanying the presentation will also be available at http://investor.fivebelow.com/.
