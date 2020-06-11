San Ramon, CA, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialSurvey, a leading provider of experience management software, announced that they have designed a program to help small businesses dominate their local market. This program includes: Reviews management, business listings management to over 100 online directories/search engines, apps and websites, and reviews collection and distribution to Google, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Zillow, LendingTree, Yelp, and many other sites.

For years, SocialSurvey has been helping enterprise businesses boost their online reputation, gain social proof and improve their customer experiences, all the while delivering white grove customer service and expertise. Now, we have created a program and team that is focused on the needs of smaller businesses. Many small businesses do not have the time or resources to implement and manage a customer experience team. However, having a great customer experience is even more important to them to gain more referrals and new customers from search engines.

This new small business program is focused on automation, removing much of the manual effort involved with asking, posting, and replying to customer reviews. SocialSurvey focuses on the professional who is providing excellent customer service and not just the office or location. This humanized focus allows small businesses to gauge and reward employees for great customer service and promote their accomplishments on social media. Focusing on the professional improves the overall business’ customer service culture, which directly impacts the bottom line.

“Small businesses have been asking to be on our platform for years” said SocialSurvey CEO, Scott Harris. “But we wanted to make sure we got it right. After working with some initial small businesses, we have created a program and team that is ready and committed to providing the white glove service and expertise to our friends in small business. Looking forward to having small businesses in our SocialSurvey family.”

For more information on our new small business package, go to www.socialsurvey.com/lovesmallbiz.

About SocialSurvey

SocialSurvey is a rapidly growing provider of experience management software. Using its integrated, cloud-based platform and customizable processes, any business can manage customer and employee experiences across their products, locations and brand(s). By driving behavioral change, SocialSurvey delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance. Founded in 2015, SocialSurvey is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and backed by Kennet Partners LLC., Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information, visit www.socialsurvey.com or call +1 (888) 701 4512.

