LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties announces the completion of another 1031 exchange for a repeat client who sold farmland. This client had worked with Jason Salmon and Kay Properties and Investments several years ago for a similar 1031 DST transaction after selling their business as well as the real estate associated with it. This investor was comfortable with the previous results and was able to diversify into multiple DSTs once again for their 1031 exchange transaction.



The Delaware Statutory Trust exchange investments were completed by Jason Salmon, Kay Properties and Investments Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Real Estate Analytics.

Jason Salmon says, “It was a great pleasure to help this client invest again into multiple DSTs for their 1031 exchange. Over the years, the client and I have discussed their overall estate plan, goals, risk tolerances and objectives, and the client’s desire to have multiple potential income-streams by way of a diversified 1031 DST real estate portfolio. Similar to the previous transaction, the client was able to invest into several DSTs in various geographic locations as well as differing asset classes.”

Salmon adds, “It’s gratifying and extremely validating to have the phone ring and it’s an existing 1031 DST client from years earlier who is looking to conduct another 1031 exchange or make a direct cash investment into DSTs with Kay Properties.”

Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties, states, “We were thrilled to have helped this client in yet another 1031 exchange into DSTs. Jason Salmon has continued to assist our clients in finding the right DST offerings for them and their particular situation while at the same time being a true leader in the 1031 DST industry by providing continuing education to CPAs, attorneys and real estate professionals on DSTs and 1031 exchanges.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

*Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

*This case study may not be representative of the experience of other clients. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.