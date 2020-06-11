Washington, D.C., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Maverick PAC (MavPAC), the premier national network for conservative young professionals, will contribute to thirty federal candidates for the Senate and House. MavPAC is contributing over $52,000 to the below candidates and incumbents to help take back the House and protect the Senate.

Cory Gardner (CO)

Susan Collins (ME)

John James (MI)

Michelle Steel (CA – 14)

Mike Garcia (CA – 25)

Young Kim (CA – 39)

Judson Sapp (FL – 03)

Mike Waltz (FL – 06)

Amanda Makki (FL – 13)

Brian Mast (FL – 18)

Steve Watkins (KS – 02)

Matt Mowers (NH – 01)

Nicole Malliotakis (NY – 11)

Elise Stefanik (NY – 21)

John Katko (NY – 24)

Guy Reschenthaler (PA – 14)

William Timmons (SC – 04)

Dan Crenshaw (TX – 02)

Lance Gooden (TX – 05)

Wesley Hunt (TX – 07)

Mike McCaul (TX – 10)

Tony Gonzales (TX – 23)

Beth Van Duyne (TX – 24)

Genevieve Collins (TX – 32)

Scott Taylor (VA – 02)

Denver Riggleman (VA – 05)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA – 03)

Bryan Steil (WI – 01)

Mike Gallagher (WI – 08)

Carol Miller (WV – 03)

"Maverick PAC is excited to support the future leaders of the GOP. Candidates like Wesley Hunt and Genevieve Collins are the type of young and engaging conservatives that we need to take back the majority. Our members, over 600 young professionals nationwide, believe these candidates and incumbents are pragmatic, results orientated, and worthy of Maverick support!" said Fritz Brogan, MavPAC National Chairman.

With this funding round, MavPAC’s total contributions this election cycle is over $125,000, with another funding round planned for the Fall. MavPAC’s support for federal candidates comes directly from its members across the nation.

###

About Maverick PAC (www.maverickpac.com): MavPAC is the premier national network for conservative young professionals. Founded in 2004, MavPAC has a track record of engaging the next generation of business and political leaders in the political process through fundraising and events. For more information, please contact info@maverickpac.com.

Lucas White Maverick PAC 903.654.8768 lucas@maverickpac.com