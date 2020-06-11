VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) (“REO” or the “Company”) announces that it will likely miss its filing deadline of June 15, 2020 to file annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the financial period ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”), as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.



In connection with the Company’s inability to file the Annual Filings on time, the Company has applied for a Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) and is waiting for British Columbia Securities Commission approval.

The Company is applying for a MCTO as a result of complexities caused by COVID-19 in Nigeria, Mauritius and Canada, which have impacted the Company’s ability to complete its audit.

The Company expects to file the Annual Filings as soon as they are available, but in any event no later than June 26, 2020 and will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, for so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company’s common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. However, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities will not be able to trade in the Company’s shares, nor will the Company be able to, directly or indirectly, issue securities to or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Company except in accordance with legally binding obligations to do so existing as of June 15, 2020, being the date of the Company’s anticipated continuous disclosure default.

The Company is not currently subject to any insolvency proceedings. If the Company provides any information to any of its creditors during the period in which it is in default of filing the Annual Financial Statements, the Company confirms that it will also file material change reports on SEDAR containing such information.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO’s asset portfolio comprises minority indirect economic interests in clean power assets (currently 4 hydro power plants) representing 46.3MW of net operating capacity.

REO’s latest 9 months Financial Statement (ended Sept 30, 2019) shows a dividend income from the company’s investments of $1,000,649 and operating cash flow from continuing operations of $716,890 during the period.

REO’s Vision & Mission is to assemble a balanced portfolio of producing and near-production clean energy assets (with a current focus on Hydro & Geothermal) in growing economies (with a current focus on Africa).

REO’s strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach shareholders of privately held quality assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio assembled following a disciplined investment policy.

REO’s investment policy consists essentially in taking carefully selected minority economic interests in quality clean power assets in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

Further Information

For more information on the Company, please visit www.reservoircapitalcorp.com. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of REO should be considered highly speculative. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of REO are included in REO’s CSE Listing Statement and most recently filed quarterly report, each of which is filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The CSE have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

For any clarification, one may contact:

Lewis Reford

CEO, Reservoir Capital Corp.

Telephone: 416-399-2274

Email: ceo@reservoircap.team

