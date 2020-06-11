GOODYEAR, Ariz., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announced Terrata Homes is now selling brand-new luxury homes in Segovia at Estrella™ by Newland Communities. This is Terrata’s second section of meticulously designed move-in ready homes within this amenity-rich community.



At Segovia , Terrata Homes has unveiled a brand-new collection of one-story single family homes. These five newly designed floor plans range in size from 2,112 square feet to 2,777 square feet. With up to five bedrooms and three baths, these new homes are designed with the needs of the customer in mind. Open floor plans, centrally located family rooms, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, game rooms, private offices, formal dining rooms, outdoor living spaces and professionally landscaped front yards are just a sampling of the highly sought-after design characteristics found in Segovia at Estrella. In addition, each and every home is equipped with today’s most popular upgrades. This luxuriously curated upgrade package showcases features such as stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, designer light fixtures, covered outdoor living spaces and an enhanced landscaping package.

“At Terrata Homes, we pride ourselves on using innovative designs that combine a luxury aesthetic with everyday functionality to meet the needs of homebuyers,” said Chris Kelly, division president, Terrata Homes. “We are thrilled to expand into Segovia, our second section of luxury homes at Estrella, and to be the Builder of the Month at Estrella.”

Estrella provides homeowners with easy access to highly rated schools, fantastic shopping, a plethora of dining options and Phoenix’s best entertainment destinations. Additionally, this action-packed community is home to a variety of onsite amenities including StarSplash WaterPark, two state-of-the-art amenity centers, Golf Club of Estrella, Estrella Yacht Club, over 40 community and neighborhood parks, 50+ miles of paths and trails, resort-style pools and a fitness center.

Pricing for these new homes starts from the $340s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Segovia at Estrella information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local safety guidelines. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (877) 968-3688 ext 687 to schedule a tour.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e99f273-566a-4bfe-af58-1996767e4471