DUBLIN, Calif., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Pacific Greenhouses is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“Traceability is becoming ever more important to our buyers, consumers, and our business. Partnering with iTrade gives our customers confidence that they know exactly what they’re getting and from where, and it allows us to respond to evolving traceability requirements quickly and without heavy investment on our side. Capturing and transmitting traceability data about dozens of commodities from anywhere sets us apart,” comments Dr. Con Ishikawa Ayllon, General Manager at Millennium Pacific Greenhouses.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have Millennium Pacific Greenhouses join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

After being founded by Shirvan Bakhtiyari in 1999, Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd became one of the leading tomato growers in British Columbia, Canada. It is a family-run modern hydroponic greenhouse. Current expansion trends of the company include the construction of a new 15 acres greenhouse in Tehachapi, California, USA. Their commitment and mission are to provide the best grown quality tomatoes to their customers, while adhering to food safety standards. Millennium Pacific’s tomatoes are grown from certified non-genetically modified seed (NON-GMO), in a carefully controlled environment with optimal temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com