The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumer expenditure on halal food and a strong distribution network between halal food manufacturers and retailers.

The halal food market analysis includes distribution channel segment, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The halal food market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Halal meat, poultry, and seafood

• Halal bakery, confectionery, and cocoa

• Halal fruits, vegetables, and nuts

• Halal beverages

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• MEA

• Europe

• South America

• North America



This study identifies the expansion of halal food production facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the halal food market growth during the next few years.

