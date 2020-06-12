New York, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vending Machine Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03326383/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the vending machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of vending machines and demand for cashless vending machines. In addition, demand for intelligent vending machines from the retail industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vending machine market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The vending machine market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Low-end vending machines

• Intelligent vending machines



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising customization in vending machines as one of the prime reasons driving the vending machine market growth during the next few years. Also, real-time data collection capabilities of intelligent vending machines and tie-ups between retailers and manufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our vending machine market covers the following areas:

• Vending machine market sizing

• Vending machine market forecast

• Vending machine market industry analysis





