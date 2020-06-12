New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spear Phishing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900353/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Solutions market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 11.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$38.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$40 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Solutions segment will reach a market size of US$52.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Spear Phishing market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$131 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Spear Phishing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BAE Systems PLC; Barracuda Networks, Inc.; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Cofense; Forcepoint LLC; Greathorn, Inc.; Intel Security Group; IronScales; Microsoft Corporation; Mimecast; Phishlabs; Proofpoint, Inc.; Rsa Security LLC; Sophos Ltd.; Symantec Corporation; Trend Micro, Inc.; Votiro Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900353/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Spear Phishing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Spear Phishing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Spear Phishing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cloud (Deployment Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cloud (Deployment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Hybrid (Deployment Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Hybrid (Deployment Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: On-Premises (Deployment Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: On-Premises (Deployment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: SMEs (Organization Size) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: SMEs (Organization Size) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: BFSI (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: BFSI (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Government & Defense (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Critical Infrastructure` (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Critical Infrastructure` (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Healthcare (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Healthcare (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Manufacturing (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Manufacturing (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Retail (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 28: Retail (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Spear Phishing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: United States Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: United States Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: United States Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: United States Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: United States Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Spear Phishing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canadian Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: Spear Phishing Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 41: Canadian Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Spear Phishing Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spear Phishing Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2020 and 2027



Table 45: Canadian Spear Phishing Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 46: Canadian Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 47: Japanese Market for Spear Phishing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Japanese Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Spear Phishing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Japanese Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Deployment Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: Japanese Market for Spear Phishing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: Japanese Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spear Phishing in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Spear Phishing Market Share Shift in Japan by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Spear Phishing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Chinese Spear Phishing Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 57: Chinese Spear Phishing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Deployment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: Chinese Spear Phishing Market by Deployment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 59: Chinese Spear Phishing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Chinese Spear Phishing Market by Organization Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Spear Phishing in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Chinese Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Spear Phishing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 63: European Spear Phishing Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 64: European Spear Phishing Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: European Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 66: European Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: European Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: European Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2020-2027



Table 70: European Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: European Spear Phishing Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 72: European Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Spear Phishing Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: French Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Spear Phishing Market in France by Deployment Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 76: French Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Deployment Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: Spear Phishing Market in France by Organization Size:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 78: French Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Spear Phishing Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 80: French Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 81: Spear Phishing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 82: German Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Spear Phishing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: German Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Spear Phishing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization

Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Spear Phishing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 88: Spear Phishing Market Share Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 89: Italian Spear Phishing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 90: Italian Spear Phishing Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 91: Italian Spear Phishing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Deployment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Italian Spear Phishing Market by Deployment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 93: Italian Spear Phishing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 94: Italian Spear Phishing Market by Organization Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 95: Italian Demand for Spear Phishing in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 96: Italian Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Spear Phishing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: United Kingdom Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: United Kingdom Market for Spear Phishing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 100: United Kingdom Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Deployment Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 101: United Kingdom Market for Spear Phishing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization

Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 102: United Kingdom Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spear Phishing in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Spear Phishing Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 105: Rest of Europe Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment Type: 2020-2027



Table 108: Rest of Europe Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Spear Phishing Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027



Table 111: Rest of Europe Spear Phishing Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 113: Spear Phishing Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Spear Phishing Market in Asia-Pacific by Deployment

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Deployment Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 117: Spear Phishing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 118: Asia-Pacific Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027



Table 119: Spear Phishing Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 121: Rest of World Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spear Phishing Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 123: Rest of World Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 124: Spear Phishing Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 125: Rest of World Spear Phishing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 126: Spear Phishing Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2020 and 2027



Table 127: Rest of World Spear Phishing Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of World Spear Phishing Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900353/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001