WISeKey renews strategic IoT patent for the digital authentication method of valuable goods on the Internet





Zug, Switzerland, June 12, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it has renewed its strategic IoT patent for the digital authentication method of valuable goods in the United States, Switzerland, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Singapore and India.

This patent protects the pioneering work of WISeKey on the digital certification of authenticity of a physical object, and corresponding computer program and storage device, as well as to the use of the method for digital certification of authenticity of a physical object of value. The method consist of steps for: issuing a storage device including a digital certificate of authenticity; encrypting information reflecting at least one characteristic uniquely associated with the physical object; checking, whenever required, the validity of the digital certificate of authenticity when using a network computer; the network computer cooperating with the storage device and a validating or certifying authority to validate in real time the status of the digital certificate of authenticity; and, modifying the status of validity of the digital certificate of authenticity, whenever required.

As the intelligence of devices on the edge increases, so does the attack surface. The expanding of Internet of Things (IoT) is convenient and allows the implementation of many disruptive applications with an increased risk of cyberattacks. Hackers can easily and remotely take control of devices, intercept and manipulate data, tamper with routers and servers and take control of applications.

Full patent description is available at: https://bit.ly/3fdbwTB

This patent is particularly strategic for WISeKey as the company just announced plans to develop an IoT-based early warning system to help with the early detection of viruses and future outbreaks. WISeKey will be cooperating with global tech organizations and will use their IoT sensors equipped with the WIShelter app, to measure people’s temperature and provide geolocation of targeted quarantines.

WISeKey is confident that an IoT network of interconnected systems along with advances in AI, analytics, connectivity, and digital certification can work together to provide an early warning system that can help reduce the spread of infectious diseases. Cities, governments, and businesses could create a global network of sensors that combine the behavior of individuals with anonymized digital identities to detect the spread of viruses. This would require standardization, security, trust, planning, and implementation on a global scale and an emphasis on privacy.

The benefits of using this type of early warning system (EWS) are improved interoperability, sensor and data plug-and-play, and orchestration. With cyberattacks becoming increasingly sophisticated and common, IoT security needs to be completely overhauled and strengthened. IoT services and devices generate enormous amounts of data valuable to everyone from governments to end-users and beyond. WISeKey is deploying “large scale digital ecosystems” for both people and objects using AI, the IoT, and blockchain, and says they will be “respecting the human as the fulcrum of the internet.” The company’s IoT boasts an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in almost all IoT sectors including agriculture, smart cities, connected cars, smart lighting, drones, servers, computers, cryptocurrency, security, and mobile phones.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

Disclaimer:

