12 June 2020

Reference is made to the company’s announcement on 23 April 2020 regarding consolidation of shares. Following the completion of the reverse split, the company will cancel a total of 2 026 shares to adjust the number of shares issued and outstanding in the VPS system in order to be compliant with the authorized number of shares and share capital. Consequently the company has on 11 June 2020 purchased 2 025 of its own shares in accordance with resolution 10 resolved on the annual general meeting held on 14 May 2020.

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

