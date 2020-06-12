Nordic Fibreboard AS financial statements for 2019 have been completed, however the company's auditors have not yet received all the required evidence to formulate the auditor's opinion and have requested further time to conclude their work. The deadline for publishing the audited financial statements has therefore been postponed to no later than 30 June 2020.

