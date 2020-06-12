Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global connected roadside assistance solution market will reach $2.94 billion by 2026, growing by 11.8% annually over 2020-2026 - a robust CAGR despite lower than pre-COVID-19 forecast.



The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.



Highlighted with 83 tables and 76 figures, this 165-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global connected roadside assistance solution market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global connected roadside assistance solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Hardware



Software & Apps

Reporting & Analytics

Real-time Notifications

Positioning & Navigation

Smart Payment

Other Software & Apps

Based on vehicle type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Based on service type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Towing

Battery Jump

Tire Replacement

Fuel Delivery

Other Service Types

Based on solution provider, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Auto Manufacturers

Insurance Providers

Independent Contractors

Other Solution Providers

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Vehicle Type, and Service Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global connected roadside assistance solution market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players



Access Roadside Assistance

Allianz Worldwide Partners

American Automobile Association (AAA)

Auto Vantage

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG

Best Roadside Service

Better World Club

Chubb Limited

Falck AS

Ford Motor Company

Good Sam Enterprise

Honk Technologies, Inc.

Medinyx Technologies GmbH

National General Insurance

Paragon Motor Club

RAC Group (Holdings) Ltd.

Roadside Masters

The Allstate Corp.

The Sun Exchange

Toyota Motor Corporation

TVS Auto Assist India Limited

Verizon Telematics, Inc.

Viking Redningstjeneste Topco AS.

Volkswagen AG

