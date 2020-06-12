Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Technology Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Communication Infrastructure, Connectivity (EMBB, MMTC, URLLC), Spectrum Range, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G technology market will reach $388.82 billion by 2030, growing by 57.1% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19.



The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



Highlighted with 89 tables and 103 figures, this 200-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G technology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G technology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Communication Infrastructure, Connectivity (EMBB, MMTC, URLLC), Spectrum Range, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on communication infrastructure, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Radio Access Network (RAN)

Small Cell Base Station

Macro Cell Base Station

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Core Network

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

Network Slicing (NS)

Transport Network



Based on connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

Massive Machine-type Communications (MMTC)

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communication (URLLC)

Based on spectrum range, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

< 1 GHz

1-6 GHz

> 6 GHz

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Industrial IoT

Connected Transportation & Autonomous Driving

Monitoring & Tracking

Enhanced Video Services

Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

Smart Surveillance

Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Media and Entertainment

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Intelligent Buildings & Home Automation

Energy & Utilities

Public Safety and Surveillance

Defense and Military

Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Communication Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 5G technology market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AT&T, Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecommunications Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Ericsson AB

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Lenovo

LG Electronics

MediaTek Inc.

Nokia Corp.

NTT Docomo, Inc.

Oppo

Orange S.A.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sk Telecom Co. Ltd.

Sprint

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

T-Mobile

Verizon Communications Inc.

