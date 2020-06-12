New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Impact on Facial Recognition Market by Component, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914481/?utm_source=GNW

The major growth factors of the facial recognition industry include government and companies worldwide shifting their focus on facial recognition from touch-based biometrics.



Cloud facial recognition expected to attain substantial growth during the forecast period

The demand for services is on a surge during the pandemic due to a rise in the tailored demands of customers.The requirement of innovative cloud-based facial recognition solutions, which are effectively coupled with big data, AI, security, and network connectivity, is on a surge in different verticals.



The adoption of cloud-based facial recognition is expected to rise in the coming years, as regulatory authorities of various countries are majorly focused on monitoring the health, safety, and surveillance of their citizens.



Government and defense segment projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Governments across the world are using facial recognition solutions and other surveillance technology for contact tracing to limit the spread of coronavirus.Countries such as Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and even some parts of India used contact tracing across digital and physical space.



When an individual is admitted with COVID-19 symptoms, the government retrieves the data spanning 14 days before his/her travel history, purchases, people who came in contact.These people have been tested and asked to home quarantine themselves.



This was possible with the help of facial recognition and other technology implementation in public and private areas.



Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The wide spread of COVID-19 has changed the dynamic of many countries and their working cultures.Countries such as South Korea and Singapore have done better than Spain and Italy.



Asian countries have used technologies, which can resist the pandemic.However, questions have been raised about violations of citizen’s privacy in these countries.



South Korea has designed an app called Corona 100m, which alerts the users if they come within a range of 100 meters of a corona affected person.After returning from Italy, a family in Kerala tested positive for which the authority quickly detected the places they visited and the people they met by using facial recognition and CCTV footage with the help of which the administration listed 900 people that could have been in contact with the family.



The government of Kerala has taken various steps along these lines. At Kochi airport, the incoming travelers are asked to download an application called MaaS360 developed by IBM, which will help the authorities to track them.

