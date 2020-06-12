Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laryngoscopes (General Surgery) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at the global laryngoscopes market and the evolving competitive landscape. The report includes:



Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Laryngoscopes market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2028.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Laryngoscopes market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Laryngoscopes market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Laryngoscopes marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

The model will enable you to -

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Laryngoscopes market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Laryngoscopes market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Laryngoscopes market from 2015-2028.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Companies Mentioned



Fujifilm Holdings Corp

Hoya Corp (PENTAX Medical Co)

KARL STORZ SE & Co KG

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corp

Richard Wolf GmbH

Teleflex Inc.

Verathon Inc.

