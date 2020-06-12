Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter – the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.

The Court of Appeal of Lithuania passed the ruling on 11 June 2020, whereby it changed the judgment of Vilnius Regional Court of 28 January 2020 and rejected the claim of UAB “Vilniaus energija”. The Court recognized that UAB “Vilniaus energija” had not been discriminated with regard to other combined heat and power plants, as well as supplier of balancing energy, therefore it does not have to compensate the losses claimed by UAB “Vilniaus energija”.