Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastroparesis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Gastroparesis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Total Prevalence of Gastroparesis, Gender - Specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis, Severity - Specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis, Type - Specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis, and Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Gastroparesis] scenario of Gastroparesis in the 7MM Countries covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2028.
This analysts have assessed that the total prevalent population of Gastroparesis in the 7MM was 33,690,400 in 2017. In addition to this, it was assessed that the total diagnosed prevalent population of Gastroparesis in the 7MM was assessed to be 16,845,200 in 2017.
The market size of Gastroparesis in seven major markets was estimated to be USD 3,414.16 million in 2017. The United States accounts for the highest market size of Gastroparesis,i.e. USD 1,558.41 million, in comparison to the other major markets i.e., EU5 countries and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size in 2017, while the UK had the lowest market size of Gastroparesis in 2017.
With the launch of emerging therapies like Gimoti (EVK - 001, a product of Evoke Pharma), which is a metoclopramide nasal spray, Relamorelin (Allergan), Tradipitant (Vanda Pharmaceuticals), Velusetrag (Theravance Biopharma), and CIN - 102 (Deuterated Domperidone, CinRX Pharma), the market for Gastroparesis is anticipated to change during the forecast period (2019 - 2028).
Products that are anticipated to be launched during the forecast period are in late clinical stages of development, while others are in ongoing late clinical development stages. Some of the above-mentioned drug candidates have shown very promising results and it has been anticipated by the analysts that completion of clinical development and launch of these products in the market, might increase the market share of these companies, and besides this, patients of Gastroparesis will have better management practices.
According to this assessment, potential emerging candidates shall launch in the upcoming years of the forecast period [2019 - 2028], and with their anticipated launch, the market size of Gastroparesis will also experience significant growth.
