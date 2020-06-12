Dublin, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast Global and Chinese Market to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the current state of the global roofing waterproofing membrane market with a key focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key market statistics and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the roofing waterproofing membrane industry.



Key report features:



The report provides a basic overview of the Roofing Waterproofing Membrane industry including: definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores Global and Chinese major players in the Roofing Waterproofing Membrane market. In this part, the report presents a company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for each company.

The report depicts the global and Chinese total Roofing Waterproofing Membrane market including: capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

The global Roofing Waterproofing Membrane market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2020-2025 development trends, analyse upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane market.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2015-2025 global and Chinese Roofing Waterproofing Membrane market covering all important parameters.

Companies Covered:

GAF

Soprema

Sika

Carlisle

Firestone

BMI Group

Johns Manville

Beijing Oriental Yuhong

Keshun

Zhuobao

Hongyuan

Weifang Yuhong

Liaoning Dayu Group

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry

1.1 Brief Introduction of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane

1.2 Development of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry

1.3 Status of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry



2: Manufacturing Technology of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane

2.1 Development of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturing Technology

2.2 Analysis of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturing Technology

2.3 Trends of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturing Technology



3: Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers

3.1 GAF

3.2 Soprema

3.3 Sika

3.4 Carlisle

3.5 Firestone

3.6 BMI Group

3.7 Johns Manville

3.8 Beijing Oriental Yuhong

3.9 Keshun

3.10 Zhuobao

3.11 Hongyuan

3.12 Weifang Yuhong

3.13 Liaoning Dayu Group



4: 2015-2020 Global and Chinese Market of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 2015-2020 Global Capacity, Production and Production Value of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry

4.1.2 2015-2020 Chinese Capacity, Production and Production Value of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry

4.2 2015-2020 Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry Cost and Profit Estimation

4.3 Market Comparison of Global and Chinese Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry

4.4 2015-2020 Global and Chinese Supply and Consumption of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane

4.5 2015-2020 Import and Export of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane



5: Market Status of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry

5.1 Market Competition of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry by Company

5.2 Market Competition of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry by Region

5.3 Market Analysis of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry by Application

5.4 Market Analysis of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry by Type



6: Market Forecast of 2020-2025 Global and Chinese Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry

6.1 2020-2025 Global and Chinese Capacity, Production, and Production Value of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane

6.2 2020-2025 Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry Cost and Profit Estimation

6.3 2020-2025 Global and Chinese Market Share of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane

6.4 2020-2025 Global and Chinese Supply and Consumption of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane

6.5 2020-2025 Import and Export of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane



7: Analysis of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry Chain

7.1 Industry Chain Structure

7.2 Upstream Raw Materials

7.3 Downstream Industry



8: Global and Chinese Economic Impact on Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry

8.1 Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

8.2 Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Development Trend

8.3 Effects to Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry



9: Market Dynamics and Policy of Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry

9.1 Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry News

9.2 Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry Development Challenges

9.3 Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry Development Opportunities



10: Proposals for New Project

10.1 Market Entry Strategies

10.2 Countermeasures of Economic Impact

10.3 Marketing Channels

10.4 Feasibility Studies of New Project Investment



11: Research Conclusions of Global and Chinese Roofing Waterproofing Membrane Industry



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3cllx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900