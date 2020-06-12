New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Supercapacitor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Electrode Material, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04411873/?utm_source=GNW



Several industrial units across the world have suspended their operations owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19.The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from the automotive or consumer electronics industries are expected to delay their orders of supercapacitors owing to closed operations.



This is expected to create a temporary slag in the growth of the supercapacitor market in 2020.



The electric double-layered capacitors segment accounted for the largest share of the supercapacitor market in 2019.

Electric double-layered capacitors are being used as an alternative to conventional batteries.They work excellently in all those applications, where a stable supply of energy is required over a short period of time.



In consumer electronics applications such as smart wearables, computers, laptops, and foldable phones, electric double-layered capacitors are replacing conventional batteries.



The automotive segment is projected to account for the largest share of the supercapacitor market during the forecast period.

The advent of electric vehicles has increased the demand for supercapacitors in the automotive sector. A number of automobile manufacturers across the world are eventually switching from battery-powered electric vehicles to supercapacitor-powered electric vehicles owing to the high scalability and broad operating temperature range offered by supercapacitors.

The automotive sector is one of the key sectors incurring significant losses owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.Both supply and demand for automobiles have been impacted globally owing to lockdowns implemented in different countries across the world and closed operations of automobile manufacturing units.



Several automobile companies in the affected countries have halted their production, thereby leading to a short-term decrease in demand for supercapacitors used in automobiles.



APAC is projected to be the largest market for supercapacitors during the forecast period.

The growth of the supercapacitor market in APAC can be attributed to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in the region. China is expected to continue to account for the largest share of the supercapacitor market in APAC during the forecast period.

Supply chains in and around APAC have been disrupted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in limited permissible transportation.The Asian countries under lockdowns have suffered tremendous loss of business and revenue due to the shutdown of a number of manufacturing units in the region.



The operations of the transportation, consumer electronics, and automobile manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of the disease, thereby leading to an expected slowdown in the growth of the supercapacitor market in APAC in 2020.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C-level – 40%, Director-level – 35%, and Manager-level – 25%

• By Region – North America - 30%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 35%, and RoW – 10%



The key players in the supercapacitor market include Tesla (US), Nippon Chemi-Con (Japan), CAP-XX (Australia), LS Mtron (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Eaton (US), Cornell-Dubilier (US), Ioxus (US), NAWA Technologies (France), Paper Battery Company (US), Skeleton Technologies (Estonia), and SPEL Technologies (India).



The supercapacitor market has been segmented into type, electrode material, application, and region.Based on type, the market has been segmented into electric double-layered capacitors, pseudocapacitors, and hybrid capacitors.



Based on electrode material, the supercapacitor market has been segmented into carbon-based supercapacitors, metal oxide-based supercapacitors, conducting polymer-based supercapacitors, and composite-based supercapacitors.Applications studied in the report include automotive, energy, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and aerospace & defense.



The supercapacitor market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on type, electrode material, application, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the supercapacitor market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the supercapacitor market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the supercapacitor market have been detailed in this report.

• Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact on the supercapacitor market has been provided in the report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04411873/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001